First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 135,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 80,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.