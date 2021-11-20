First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

NYSE:FR opened at $61.20 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

