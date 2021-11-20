First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after buying an additional 63,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

