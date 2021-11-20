First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as high as C$17.00. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$16.29, with a volume of 371,213 shares trading hands.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $3,059,892 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

