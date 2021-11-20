First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $178.87.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.