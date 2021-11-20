First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

