First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,696 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of LendingClub worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

