First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $286.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

