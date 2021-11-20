First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.38% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $436.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

