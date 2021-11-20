First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

