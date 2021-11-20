First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $108.17 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.80. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

