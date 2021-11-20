First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 374 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

IGV stock opened at $439.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.80. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

