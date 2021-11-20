First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.28% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.