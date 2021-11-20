First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 123.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 193,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 206.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

