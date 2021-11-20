First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,919 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $87,036,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Stericycle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stericycle by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

