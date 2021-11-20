First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

