First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.32 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Yatsen stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.