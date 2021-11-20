First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

