First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.22% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

FAN opened at $20.57 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

