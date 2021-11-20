First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FNK opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.