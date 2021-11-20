First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 916,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $56.58.

