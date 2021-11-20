First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 7.03% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 189,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.49 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.