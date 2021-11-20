First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 164.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 307.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

FTSL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

