FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $1.37 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

