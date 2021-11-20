FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

