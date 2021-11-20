FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.64 and last traded at $151.64. 1,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $151.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.