Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

