Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Flowers Foods worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. Truist raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

