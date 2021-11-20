Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $439.43 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00305378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00163157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00101251 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,609,042 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

