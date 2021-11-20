FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

