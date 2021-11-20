Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

FTAI opened at $24.98 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 97,544 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

