Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.59%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

