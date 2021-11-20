Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $726,451.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.