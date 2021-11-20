Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $67.51 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $67.51 million and $10.63 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

