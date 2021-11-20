Fruth Investment Management Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $332.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

