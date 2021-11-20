FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

