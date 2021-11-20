Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

