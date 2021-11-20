Function X Market Cap Tops $417.54 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $417.54 million and $2.15 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

