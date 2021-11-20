Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.02 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 251.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.