Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.40

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.40 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 195.80 ($2.56). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 164,099 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £205.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

