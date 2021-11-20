GAMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $155,566.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $155,566.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

