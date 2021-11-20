GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and $1.04 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00377020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,420,135 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.