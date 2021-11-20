GamerCoin (GHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.