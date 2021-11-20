Gameswap Price Hits $5.06 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00008469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $56.68 million and $4.40 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.