Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.33

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.33 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 33.06 ($0.43). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.44), with a volume of 372,880 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.14 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

