GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Friday. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.