Gems Hits One Day Volume of $23,719.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $410,510.83 and $23,719.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.