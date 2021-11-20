General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,255,000 after acquiring an additional 245,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 831.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 575,413 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

