GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. GenesisX has a market cap of $50,248.65 and $364.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,087,612 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars.

