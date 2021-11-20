GeoCoin Price Tops $0.21 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $654,300.99 and approximately $552.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00374347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,982.50 or 1.00005350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

